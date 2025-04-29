FFSC Hosts Retirement Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 28, 2025) — Chief Personnel Specialist James Richardson, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), presents during a retirement symposium hosted by Fleet and Family Support Center at the installation’s Chief Petty Officers’ Club. The event featured subject matter experts discussing benefits, entitlements, and career planning to help Sailors and their families prepare for life after active duty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)