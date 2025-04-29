YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 28, 2025) — Chief Personnel Specialist James Richardson, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), presents during a retirement symposium hosted by Fleet and Family Support Center at the installation’s Chief Petty Officers’ Club. The event featured subject matter experts discussing benefits, entitlements, and career planning to help Sailors and their families prepare for life after active duty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 21:43
|Photo ID:
|9009278
|VIRIN:
|250428-N-WS494-1003
|Resolution:
|5426x3617
|Size:
|891.23 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FFSC Hosts Retirement Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.