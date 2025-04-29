Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Casualty evacuation training provides continuous learning between partner nations [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Casualty evacuation training provides continuous learning between partner nations

    TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. timicia georgepetrus 

    U.S. Army South

    A Trinidad and Tobago Emergency Medical Services medic observes Puerto Rico National Guard medics assigned to 335th Medical Company Area Support conduct casualty evacuation operations on a simulated patient in Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago, during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25), April 27, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Timicia GeorgePetrus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 20:13
    Photo ID: 9009023
    VIRIN: 250427-Z-DE525-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.02 MB
    Location: TT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Casualty evacuation training provides continuous learning between partner nations [Image 7 of 7], by SGT timicia georgepetrus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Casualty evacuation training provides continuous learning between partner nations
    Casualty evacuation training provides continuous learning between partner nations
    Casualty evacuation training provides continuous learning between partner nations
    Casualty evacuation training provides continuous learning between partner nations
    Casualty evacuation training provides continuous learning between partner nations
    Casualty evacuation training provides continuous learning between partner nations
    Casualty evacuation training provides continuous learning between partner nations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    Casualty Evacuation
    Casevac
    U.S. Army National Guard
    TW25
    TRADEWINDS 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download