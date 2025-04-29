Puerto Rico National Guard medics assigned to 335th Medical Company Area Support conduct casualty evacuation operations on a simulated patient in Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago, during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25), April 27, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Timicia GeorgePetrus)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 20:13
|Photo ID:
|9009021
|VIRIN:
|250427-Z-DE525-1004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|TT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Casualty evacuation training provides continuous learning between partner nations [Image 7 of 7], by SGT timicia georgepetrus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.