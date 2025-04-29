Casualty evacuation training provides continuous learning between partner nations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Puerto Rico National Guard medics assigned to 335th Medical Company Area Support conduct casualty evacuation operations on a simulated patient in Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago, during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25), April 27, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Timicia GeorgePetrus)