TSC strengthens Arctic-Pacific ties in meeting with Japanese Head Consul Hamada

Randy “Church” Kee, Director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies shakes the hand of Kiyohiko Hamada, Head Consul of Japan in Anchorage, during an initial meeting April 8, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska. The meeting focused on shared interests in Arctic research, governance, and security cooperation. The courtesy visit marked a continued effort by the Department of Defense’s newest Regional Center to build enduring relationships with allies who recognize the Arctic’s increasing geopolitical relevance. (Courtesy photo)