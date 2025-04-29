Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TSC strengthens Arctic-Pacific ties in meeting with Japanese Head Consul Hamada [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    TSC strengthens Arctic-Pacific ties in meeting with Japanese Head Consul Hamada

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Randy “Church” Kee, Director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies and members of his staff met with Kiyohiko Hamada, Head Consul of Japan in Anchorage, April 8, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska. The discussion focused on shared interests in Arctic research, governance, and security cooperation. The courtesy visit marked a continued effort by the Department of Defense’s newest Regional Center to build enduring relationships with allies who recognize the Arctic’s increasing geopolitical relevance. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 17:58
    Photo ID: 9008753
    VIRIN: 250408-D-D0067-2001
    Resolution: 3420x2038
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSC strengthens Arctic-Pacific ties in meeting with Japanese Head Consul Hamada [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TSC strengthens Arctic-Pacific ties in meeting with Japanese Head Consul Hamada
    TSC strengthens Arctic-Pacific ties in meeting with Japanese Head Consul Hamada

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TSC strengthens Arctic-Pacific ties in meeting with Japanese Head Consul Hamada

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Arctic
    Security Cooperation
    U.S.-Japan
    Ted Stevens Center
    Arctic-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download