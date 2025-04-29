TSC strengthens Arctic-Pacific ties in meeting with Japanese Head Consul Hamada

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Randy “Church” Kee, Director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies and members of his staff met with Kiyohiko Hamada, Head Consul of Japan in Anchorage, April 8, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska. The discussion focused on shared interests in Arctic research, governance, and security cooperation. The courtesy visit marked a continued effort by the Department of Defense’s newest Regional Center to build enduring relationships with allies who recognize the Arctic’s increasing geopolitical relevance. (Courtesy photo)