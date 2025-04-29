Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250428-N-CH255-1081 SAN DIEGO (April 28, 2025) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Roberts Royrekius, from Albany, Ga., directs forklifts in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabella Rezzoffi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 18:09
    Photo ID: 9008743
    VIRIN: 250428-N-CH255-1081
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 780.66 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download