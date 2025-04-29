250428-N-CH255-1081 SAN DIEGO (April 28, 2025) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Roberts Royrekius, from Albany, Ga., directs forklifts in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabella Rezzoffi)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 18:09
|Photo ID:
|9008743
|VIRIN:
|250428-N-CH255-1081
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|780.66 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.