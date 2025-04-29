Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250428-N-CH255-1018 SAN DIEGO (April 28, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Kyle Addison, from Charlotte, N.C., moves supplies in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabella Rezzoffi)