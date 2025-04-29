Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carderock Division Honors Outstanding Employees at Annual Command Award Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Carderock Division Honors Outstanding Employees at Annual Command Award Ceremony

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Corum Byers 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division leadership stands with Carderock’s members of NUWC Keyport’s Submarine Force Wargaming and Experimentation Center Team, which won a NAVSEA Warfare Centers award for Warfighting Readiness. Awardees were recognized at Carderock’s annual Command Awards Ceremony in West Bethesda, Md. on April 29, 2025. From left: Carderock Commanding Officer, Capt. Chris Matassa, Richard Loeffler, Kimberly Marquette, David Amavisca, Zachary Basanese, and Carderock Acting Technical Director, Dr. Paul Shang. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship design components. Carderock uses state-of-the-art facilities, like the David Taylor Model Basin, to create small-scale models and evaluate next-generation surface ships and underwater vessels, ensuring they are future-proof, agile, and equipped to dominate the maritime environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Corum Byers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 17:08
    Photo ID: 9008644
    VIRIN: 250429-N-JN521-1045
    Resolution: 7013x3945
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carderock Division Honors Outstanding Employees at Annual Command Award Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Corum Byers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Carderock Division Honors Outstanding Employees at Annual Command Award Ceremony
    Carderock Division Honors Outstanding Employees at Annual Command Award Ceremony
    Carderock Division Honors Outstanding Employees at Annual Command Award Ceremony
    Carderock Division Honors Outstanding Employees at Annual Command Award Ceremony
    Carderock Division Honors Outstanding Employees at Annual Command Award Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Carderock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download