Carderock Division Honors Outstanding Employees at Annual Command Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division leadership stands with Carderock’s members of NUWC Keyport’s Submarine Force Wargaming and Experimentation Center Team, which won a NAVSEA Warfare Centers award for Warfighting Readiness. Awardees were recognized at Carderock’s annual Command Awards Ceremony in West Bethesda, Md. on April 29, 2025. From left: Carderock Commanding Officer, Capt. Chris Matassa, Richard Loeffler, Kimberly Marquette, David Amavisca, Zachary Basanese, and Carderock Acting Technical Director, Dr. Paul Shang. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship design components. Carderock uses state-of-the-art facilities, like the David Taylor Model Basin, to create small-scale models and evaluate next-generation surface ships and underwater vessels, ensuring they are future-proof, agile, and equipped to dominate the maritime environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Corum Byers)