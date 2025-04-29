Carderock Division Honors Outstanding Employees at Annual Command Award Ceremony

Photo By Corum Byers | Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Chris...... read more read more Photo By Corum Byers | Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Chris Matassa (left), and Acting Technical Director, Dr. Paul Shang (right), present Joe Walther with a Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award at an annual Command Awards Ceremony in West Bethesda, Md. on April 29, 2025. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship design components. Carderock uses state-of-the-art facilities, like the David Taylor Model Basin, to create small-scale models and evaluate next-generation surface ships and underwater vessels, ensuring they are future-proof, agile, and equipped to dominate the maritime environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Corum Byers) see less | View Image Page

By Kristin Behrle, NSWC Carderock Division Public Affairs



CARDEROCK, Md. – Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, recognized employees for their outstanding contributions to the workforce in 2024 during a Command Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in West Bethesda, Md.



This year’s event honored 44 Command Award winners, eight Carderock awardees from the annual Warfare Centers Awards, and one Navy Civilian Service Meritorious Award.



“It's truly a privilege to be here and to have all of you join us today as we celebrate the outstanding contributions of our dedicated workforce – the individuals who consistently go above and beyond for our command, the Warfare Centers, and the United States Navy,” said Carderock’s Commanding Officer Capt. Chris Matassa, who joined acting Technical Director Dr. Paul Shang and Carderock’s Department heads on stage to present the awards.



Command Awards, presented by each department, recognized awardees for their expertise in critical areas such as signatures, platform integrity, naval architecture and engineering, finance, contracts, and operations. The awards given to Carderock’s technical and administrative experts reflected significant contributions to world-class shipbuilding, acquisition reform, cost-effective solutions, and dedication to mission accomplishment in support of the warfighter and the Fleet.



“These individuals we recognize today embody an unwavering commitment to Carderock’s mission,” Capt. Matassa said. “One of the most important things we can do as leaders, is to recognize individuals who are going above and beyond. And I’m deeply grateful for the service of these awardees.”



In addition to Carderock’s Command Award winners and the Warfare Centers Award winners, Joseph Walther was presented with a Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award. This award is the third-highest honor a civilian service member can receive from the Department of the Navy, representing exceptional service and achievements that contribute to the mission of the armed forces.



“As an engineer in the Survivability and Weapons Effects division, Joe Walther has led several major efforts focused on bringing advanced warfare capabilities to our warfighters,” stated Landon Transeau, emcee for the ceremony, and human resources specialist in the Labor and Employee Relation Branch.



“He has executed multiple novel test programs in an extremely short time to prove efficacy of innovative technology. This technology has played an outsized role in changing warfighting planning for future naval engagements,” continued Transeau.



To conclude the ceremony, Dr. Shang remarked, “Each and every one of you embodies the expertise that defines Carderock as the Navy's leading authority in maritime engineering and naval ships. We are immensely proud to count you among our workforce”.



Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship design components. Carderock uses state-of-the-art facilities, like the David Taylor Model Basin, to create small-scale models and evaluate next-generation surface ships and underwater vessels, ensuring they are future-proof, agile, and equipped to dominate the maritime environment. Carderock's focus areas include Platform Integrity, Signatures, and Naval Architecture and Engineering. With teams and facilities across the country, from Florida to Alaska and Idaho to Washington, Carderock is "Where the Fleet Begins," building the future of the Navy.



The following recipients were recognized for Carderock’s 2024 annual Command Awards and Warfare Center Awards:



Carderock’s Command Awards:



Command Leadership Department:

High Performance Team – 00Q Team: Anna Rucker, Katherine Citro, Julia Medina

Leadership Award – Paul A. Lara

Customer Service – Samuel P. Tofani



Comptroller Department:

Employee of the Year– Kristina L. Ross

Customer Service Award– Sandley Jean-Louis

Outstanding Team Award– Employee Services Division: Kristy Ross, Bianca Teel, David Callis, Kennard Dixon, Theresa Kiefer, Denise Lyles Leonard, Veronica Denise McClure, Lyniqua (Nikki) O'Bryan, Brittany Payne, Hernan Truque Hurtado, Brittany Estell, Kenny Pleasants, Jessica Volley, Eveling Woodbridge



Contracting and Acquisition Department:

Acquisition Professional of the Year- James M. McGarvey

Rising Star Award- Nicholas Andrew Holdren

Outstanding Leadership Award- Michael E. Rossik

Outstanding Team Award- Government Purchase Card Management Team: Kimberly Barker, Mackenzie Miller, and Anna Henson



Corporate Operations Department:

Leadership Award- Katherine Helen Conklin

Unsung Hero Award- Andrew Trongone Alderfer

Customer Service Award- Jesse D. Totten

Rising Star Award- Devante Jarod Harden

Honorary Team Award- High Performance Computer Cluster (HPC) Lease Award Team: Patricia McCarthy, Lacey Pierce, Suave Darden, Michael Dempsey



Platform Integrity Department:

Mentoring Award- Amanda K. Blumenthal

Technical Excellence Award- Randall J. Goodnight

Emerging Scientist/Engineer- Jason Patrick Kelly

Knowledge Management- Jonathan G. Kruft

Commitment to Service- Marianne B. Moag-Philie

Innovation Award- Keith W. Brennan

Outstanding Achievement Team Award- AM Moonshot Team: Matthew Sinfield, Jennifer Gaies, Richard Gins, Nathan Korinchak, Evan Handler, Susan Hovanec, Patrick Korzeniowski, Erica Scates, Maximilian Kinsey, Matthew Dantin, Matthew McMahon, Allison Nienaber, Jeremy Salmon, Dale Simpson, Timothy Lewis, Nathan Leong, Hosein Nasrin, Sebastian Patterson, Thomas Rogers, Gabriela Wolford, Randall Goodnight, Jacob Mason, Timothy McGee, Zachary Voelkel



Signatures Department:

Senior Technical Employee of the Year- John P. Wagner

Program Manager of the Year- Jenna Kathleen Gietl

Technician of the Year- Timothy M. Herzfeld

Business/Administrative Support Employee of the Year- Alanna Jill Ray

Fleet Support Employee of the Year- Kevin J. McMahon

Innovation & Emerging Technology Award- POREOSS Team: Julie Bothell, Eric Enloe, Brandon Good, Ben Jeffers, Jon Michael, Pat Mulliken, Josh Park, John Proto, Chris Rhinehart, Bret Snodderly, Hazen White

Team Technical Excellence Award- ONR FNC Acoustic Trial Team: James Alfano, Emily Assaley, Shenika Bailey, Amelia Baldo, Jacob Barnett, Morgan Bayer, Bryan Bennett, Matt Betts, Kevin Biegel, Max Borchardt, Thomas Bowling, Kyle Brokaw, Jeremy Brooks, Kyle Bugeja, Cooper Clark, Deandre Corbe, Tom Corona, John Correll, Liz Cosharek,Thomas Costner, Kevin Davis, Karen Deering, Kathleen Desmond, Roberta Dillenburg, Theresa Dukek, Mike Elsbree, Erasto Fernandez, Brandon Fleet, Miguel Forero, Jon Forest, Davis Foster, Christ Galasso, Jenna Gietl, Bridget Hartil, Doug Hedrick, Steve Jackson, Jim King, Robert Kollars, Jordan Kollars, Kevin Koppenhaver, Josh Ladrillono, Trevor Lauer, Pat Madden, Kevin Mallory, Clare Mangus, Jason Martin, Christion Maurno, Matthew Medzegian, Scott Oney, Chris Pust, Mark Rajan, Robert Reed, Mike Ribich, Todd Rittershausen, Greg Roberts, Lillimar, Ruhlmann, Kevin Runyan, Josh Smith, Jason Smoker, Jim Sracic, Jerry Stevenson, Aaron Stewart, Chrystal Stroud, Ian Stuek, Eric Taam, Sumner Thomas, Michael Tindal, Nomer Tuazon, Robert Vanover, Jason Vest, John Wagner, Tom Wallace, Britney Wang, John Ware, Kellan Warren, Shane Watson, Brett Weisgerber, Matt Willey, Ted Worden, Dave Young, Chris Young



Naval Architecture and Engineering Department:

Supervisor – Jeffrey W. Wolfe

Emerging Scientist/Engineer- Justin Michael Harler

Naval Research- Dr. Shawn Aram

Technical Excellence/Project Lead- Dr. Jared T. Soltis

Mentorship- Dr. Minyee Jiang

Innovation- Christopher J. Chesnakas

Make-It-Work- Jacob Alan Upton Wilson

Fleet Support- AASB Team: Laura Cornish, Steven Czarny, Daniel Demko, Nathaniel Wilhelm, Christopher Hamilton, Matthew Meyers, Randy Arends, David West, Lawrence Wilson, Dorothy Bell, Lori Fanney, Gary Jernigan, Brian Mishoe, Ryan Moberly

Customer Service- Gregg Murach

Testing Excellence- Ian Kevin Bahr

Outstanding Accomplishment- ASRV Team: Jeff Green, Matthew Madalis, Jovan Brown, Joe Buto, and Wayne Weers

Knowledge Management- Brian T. Avadikian

Collaboration- Amber C. Buzzard

Direct NAVSEA Support- Chandler Alan Seibert



Warfare Center Awards:

John C. Mickey Collaboration- CRDR Fleet Products Team: David Askin, Matthew Betts, Henry Elder, Dr. Brian Glover, Brian Mackey, Frederick Merkel, Dr. Megan Schaal, Edward Taylor

John C. Mickey Collaboration- Panama City Wrap Test Team: Julie Bothell, Benjamin Jeffers, Matthew Mills, Patrick Mulliken, Hazen White

Innovation Award- CRDR Ice Exercise 2022 and 2024 Acoustics Team: Rodney Grogan, Emmerson Jueco, Jason Martin, Matthew Medzegian, Eric Spiegel, James Sracic, Robert Vanover

Technical Support Services Award- Christopher Dibiasio

Warfighting Readiness Award- Guam Magnetic Silencing Facility Team: Nana Asare, Michael Barbe, Scott Chan, David El-Taher, Ibraam Fahmy, Michael Felder, Michael Jacobsen, Daniel Lenko, Troy Mapa, Christopher Marou, Edward Morai, Hermanzo Moreno, Ashton Mullen, Jonathan Reynon, Daniel Stouffer, Kazman Toran, Andy Wen, Kodjovi Wome

Warfighting Readiness Award- John Phillips

Warfighting Readiness Award- Carderock Members of Keyport's Submarine Force Wargaming and Experimentation Center Team: David Amavisca, Zachary Basanese, David Bishop, James Kirk, Richard Loeffler, Kimberly Marquette, Melisa Pham

Warfighting Readiness Award- Dr. Paul Lara



Other Awards:

Navy Civilian Service Meritorious Award - Joseph Walther