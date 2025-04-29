Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th annual National Guard Association of Illinois conference hosted in East Peoria, Illinois, April 25-26, 2025 [Image 5 of 5]

    56th annual National Guard Association of Illinois conference hosted in East Peoria, Illinois, April 25-26, 2025

    EAST PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, the Assistant Adjutant General-Army, Illinois Army National Guard, speaks at the 56th annual National Guard Association of Illinois (NGAI) conference in East Peoria, Illinois, April 26, 2025. NGAI works to support the Illinois National Guard through legislative action and advocacy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 16:35
    Photo ID: 9008559
    VIRIN: 250426-Z-EU280-1056
    Resolution: 5605x3742
    Size: 7.01 MB
    Location: EAST PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
    Illinois National Guard
    professional organization
    NGAI
    National Guard Association of Illinois
    2025 conference
    56th annual National Guard Association of Illinois conference

