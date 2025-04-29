56th annual National Guard Association of Illinois conference hosted in East Peoria, Illinois, April 25-26, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel R. McDonough, the Assistant Adjutant General – Air, Illinois Air National Guard, speaks at the 56th annual National Guard Association of Illinois (NGAI) conference in East Peoria, Illinois, April 26, 2025. NGAI works to support the Illinois National Guard through legislative action and advocacy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer) (Sensitive unclassified information was digitally obscured for operational security purposes.)