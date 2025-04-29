NCTF-RH Briefs Rep. Case on Closure Progress

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, second from the left, commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), provides a progress update on the decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) to Rep. Ed Case on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 25, 2025. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)