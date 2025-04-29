Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCTF-RH Briefs Rep. Case on Closure Progress [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NCTF-RH Briefs Rep. Case on Closure Progress

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Rear Adm. Marc Williams, center, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), provides a progress update on the decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) to Rep. Ed Case on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 25, 2025. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 15:30
    Photo ID: 9008249
    VIRIN: 250425-N-IS471-1025
    Resolution: 5965x3028
    Size: 482.71 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCTF-RH Briefs Rep. Case on Closure Progress [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCTF-RH Briefs Rep. Case on Closure Progress
    NCTF-RH Briefs Rep. Case on Closure Progress
    NCTF-RH Briefs Rep. Case on Closure Progress

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fuel
    Hawaii
    water quality
    RHBFSF
    NCTF-RH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download