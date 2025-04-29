Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modern Day Marine 2025: Distribution Methods in Contested Spaces [Image 4 of 5]

    Modern Day Marine 2025: Distribution Methods in Contested Spaces

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Ms. Erica Plath, ASN (RDA), Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Sustainment, gives her remarks during the Distribution Methods in Contested Spaces panel at Modern Day Marine 2025, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 13:42
    Photo ID: 9007815
    VIRIN: 250501-M-FU507-2139
    Resolution: 7171x4781
    Size: 7.98 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modern Day Marine 2025: Distribution Methods in Contested Spaces [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MDM2025

