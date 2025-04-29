Modern Day Marine 2025: Distribution Methods in Contested Spaces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, Deputy Commandant, Installations and Logistics, gives his remarks during the Distribution Methods in Contested Spaces panel at Modern Day Marine 2025, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)