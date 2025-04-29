Hotel Company Land Navigation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Theron Dinnage, an instructor with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, reviews map plot points on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 30th, 2025. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)