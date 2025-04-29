Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Land Navigation [Image 5 of 5]

    Hotel Company Land Navigation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Theron Dinnage, an instructor with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, reviews map plot points on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 30th, 2025. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Land Navigation [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

