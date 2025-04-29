Hotel Company Land Navigation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rct. Dejint Pinos with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, plots points on a map on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 30th, 2025. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)