Hotel Company Land Navigation

Rct. Dejint Pinos with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, plots points on a map on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 30th, 2025. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 10:54
|Photo ID:
|9007404
|VIRIN:
|250430-M-KU924-1019
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|18.6 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
