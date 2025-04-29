USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Sailors Participate in Bowling Tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250423-N-NM777-1299 HAMPTON, Va. (April 23, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Nicholas Fening, left, and Legalman 2nd Class Mark Smith, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), bowl during a morale, welfare and recreation bowling tournament at Langley Lanes on Langley Air Force base in Hampton, Virginia, April 23, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Tener)