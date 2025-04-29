Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Sailors Participate in Bowling Tournament [Image 2 of 3]

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Tener 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    250423-N-NM777-1033 HAMPTON, Va. (April 23, 2025) Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jacob Brantley, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), bowls during a morale, welfare and recreation bowling tournament at Langley Lanes on Langley Air Force base in Hampton, Virginia, April 23, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Tener)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 09:09
    Photo ID: 9006949
    VIRIN: 250423-N-NM777-1033
    Resolution: 3136x2084
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Sailors Participate in Bowling Tournament [Image 3 of 3], by SN Matthew Tener, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JCS
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    CVN74
    NM777

