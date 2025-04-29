Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Warrior Tasks Training [Image 19 of 22]

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army soldiers from across the Kaiserslautern Military Community conduct Army Warrior Tasks training with the Medical Readiness Battalion, Rheinland-Pfalz, in Landstuhl, Germany, the week of April 28, 2025. The training reinforces essential Soldier skills, including tactical combat casualty care, weapons handling, communication and movement under fire. The battalion ensures medical personnel are prepared to operate effectively alongside combat units, maintaining readiness and resilience in support of U.S. Army missions across the European theater. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 08:26
    Photo ID: 9006927
    VIRIN: 250429-D-SH479-3638
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 14.8 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
