U.S. Army soldiers from across the Kaiserslautern Military Community conduct Army Warrior Tasks training with the Medical Readiness Battalion, Rheinland-Pfalz, in Landstuhl, Germany, the week of April 28, 2025. The training reinforces essential Soldier skills, including tactical combat casualty care, weapons handling, communication and movement under fire. The battalion ensures medical personnel are prepared to operate effectively alongside combat units, maintaining readiness and resilience in support of U.S. Army missions across the European theater. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)