Grafenwoehr Maypole Festival

7th Army Training Command senior leadership and the City of Grafenwoehr firefighters join local Grafenwoehr community members to celebrate the community’s Maypole festival, marking the end of winter and the beginning of the warmer months in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 30, 2025. During this annual cultural tradition that showcases the strength of the U.S.-German transatlantic relationship in Bavaria, the Grafenwoehr Fire Department, local mayors, community representatives, and senior Army leaders must work together to accomplish the mission of raising the maypole. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)