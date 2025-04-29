Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grafenwoehr Maypole Festival [Image 4 of 8]

    Grafenwoehr Maypole Festival

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    7th Army Training Command senior leadership and the City of Grafenwoehr firefighters join local Grafenwoehr community members to celebrate the community’s Maypole festival, marking the end of winter and the beginning of the warmer months in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 30, 2025. During this annual cultural tradition that showcases the strength of the U.S.-German transatlantic relationship in Bavaria, the Grafenwoehr Fire Department, local mayors, community representatives, and senior Army leaders must work together to accomplish the mission of raising the maypole. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    This work, Grafenwoehr Maypole Festival [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

