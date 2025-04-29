U.S. Marines host sports day in Iwakuni, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kasten Mahoney, an aviation support equipment technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts a push-up during her unit’s Spring Fling Relay Race event at the Atago Sports Complex in Iwakuni, Japan, April 25, 2025. Teams from across the unit took part in the competition. The participants raced around the sports complex and completed various exercises at stations spread throughout. The event was host to service members and their families. It was conducted as a way to foster fitness and unit camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Doherty)