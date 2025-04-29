Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines host sports day in Iwakuni, Japan [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. Marines host sports day in Iwakuni, Japan

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Doherty 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines (from left to right) Lance Cpl. Coverett, Cpl. Campoverde and Lance Cpl. Thompson, all with the maintenance department of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12, Marine Aircraft Group (MALS) 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, hold aloft the unit’s battleax in honor of their team winning the MALS-12 Spring Fling Relay Race event at the Atago Sports Complex in Iwakuni, Japan, April 25, 2025. Teams from across the unit took part in the competition. The participants raced around the sports complex and completed various exercises at stations spread throughout. The event was host to service members and their families. It was conducted as a way to foster fitness and unit camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Doherty)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 05:43
    Photo ID: 9006672
    VIRIN: 250425-M-EA532-1998
    Resolution: 3293x4939
    Size: 8.65 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines host sports day in Iwakuni, Japan [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Shannon Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Morale
    1st MAW
    Relay Race
    Function
    MAG12
    Marauders

