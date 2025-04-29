Gravestone Rubbing for Lt. Sylvester K. Rabey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, April 30 2025: Kirsten Chambers-Taylor with Commonwealth Remembrance Project (left) and Joe Gluckert, the Shipyard Historian perform a rubbing on a gravestone dedicated to Lt. Sylvester Kenneth Taylor who passed away Jan. 26, 1944. The act of “rubbing a grave” is a technique used to create a physical impression of a gravestone's carvings and inscriptions on paper. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)