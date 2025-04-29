Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gravestone Rubbing for Lt. Sylvester K. Rabey [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Gravestone Rubbing for Lt. Sylvester K. Rabey

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, April 30 2025: Pictured is a gravestone dedicated to Lt. Sylvester Kenneth Taylor who passed away Jan. 26, 1944, prior to a rubbing. The act of “rubbing a grave” is a technique used to create a physical impression of a gravestone's carvings and inscriptions on paper. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 05:20
    Photo ID: 9006625
    VIRIN: 250430-N-VG694-2002
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 6.89 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gravestone Rubbing for Lt. Sylvester K. Rabey [Image 8 of 8], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gravestone Rubbing for Lt. Sylvester K. Rabey
    Gravestone Rubbing for Lt. Sylvester K. Rabey
    Gravestone Rubbing for Lt. Sylvester K. Rabey
    Gravestone Rubbing for Lt. Sylvester K. Rabey
    Gravestone Rubbing for Lt. Sylvester K. Rabey
    Gravestone Rubbing for Lt. Sylvester K. Rabey
    Gravestone Rubbing for Lt. Sylvester K. Rabey
    Gravestone Rubbing for Lt. Sylvester K. Rabey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    U.S. Navy
    Readiness
    PNSY
    PROs
    AmericasNavy250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download