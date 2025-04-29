Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, April 30 2025: Pictured is a gravestone dedicated to Lt. Sylvester Kenneth Taylor who passed away Jan. 26, 1944, prior to a rubbing. The act of “rubbing a grave” is a technique used to create a physical impression of a gravestone's carvings and inscriptions on paper. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)
This work, Gravestone Rubbing for Lt. Sylvester K. Rabey [Image 8 of 8], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.