Readiness in Action

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicholas Reisch, a F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, dons his equipment in preparation for a training flight at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 25, 2025. Pilots from the 480th FS train regularly to maintain readiness and warfighting capabilities, ensuring they remain prepared to deter and respond to aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)