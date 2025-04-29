Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness in Action [Image 6 of 6]

    Readiness in Action

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicholas Reisch, a F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, dons his equipment in preparation for a training flight at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 25, 2025. Pilots from the 480th FS train regularly to maintain readiness and warfighting capabilities, ensuring they remain prepared to deter and respond to aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 04:55
    Photo ID: 9006589
    VIRIN: 250425-F-GL460-1214
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Readiness in Action [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flightline
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    480th Fighter Squadron

