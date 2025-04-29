Readiness in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron takes off for a routine training mission from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 25, 2025. Pilots from the 480th FS train regularly to maintain warfighting capabilities and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)