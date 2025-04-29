Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Tyler Baumgartner operates a homemade simulator during Chimera Sunrise

    Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Tyler Baumgartner operates a homemade simulator during Chimera Sunrise

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Clinton Carroll 

    56th Artillery Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Tyler Baumgartner operates a homemade simulator during Chimera Sunrise, a virtual sensor-to-shooter exercise conducted inside the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, 56th Artillery Command’s Innovation Lab, April 2025. Chimera Sunrise uses low-cost tools like commercial video game software and simulated high-altitude balloons to rehearse complex multi-domain operations ahead of Exercise Arcane Thunder.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 04:18
    Photo ID: 9006561
    VIRIN: 250415-O-XE117-5894
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 277.34 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Tyler Baumgartner operates a homemade simulator during Chimera Sunrise, by Clinton Carroll, identified by DVIDS

    Army Specialist Samantha Zaldivar operates a homemade simulator during Chimera Sunrise
    Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Tyler Baumgartner operates a homemade simulator during Chimera Sunrise

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CHIMERA SUNRISE PUTS INNOVATION LAB AT THE CENTER OF NEXT-GEN SENSOR-TO-SHOOTER TRAINING

    #ArmyInnovation #ArmyTransformation #TiC

