Army Specialist Samantha Zaldivar operates a homemade simulator during Chimera Sunrise, a virtual sensor-to-shooter exercise conducted inside the 56th Artillery Command’s Innovation Lab, April 15, 2025. Chimera Sunrise uses low-cost tools like commercial video game software and simulated high-altitude balloons to rehearse complex multi-domain operations ahead of Exercise Arcane Thunder.
|04.15.2025
|05.01.2025 04:18
|9006560
|250415-O-XE117-6474
|1920x1080
|276.26 KB
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|3
|0
This work, Army Specialist Samantha Zaldivar operates a homemade simulator during Chimera Sunrise [Image 2 of 2], by Clinton Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CHIMERA SUNRISE PUTS INNOVATION LAB AT THE CENTER OF NEXT-GEN SENSOR-TO-SHOOTER TRAINING
