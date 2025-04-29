Why are you the way that you are?

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chaplain (Lt. Cmdr.) Marian King, D.Min, the command chaplain at Naval Air Station Sigonella, leads a class on cross-generational thinking for members of the Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella Monday, April 28, 2025, at the Chart Room on NAS 1. King has been conducting the training with all the command's sites over the last few weeks to facilitate an understanding across the different generational groups. Understanding how the different generations view the workplace facilitates understanding and unit cohesiveness. (U.S. Navy photo/Raymond Hoy)