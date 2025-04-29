Why are you the way that you are? FLC Sigonella conducts cross generational training to better understand each other

Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella has been conducting cross-generational training over the last few weeks to facilitate an understanding across the different age groups.



Chaplain (Lt. Cmdr.) Marian King, D.Min, the command chaplain at Naval Air Station Sigonella, has pieced together her training after her many counseling sessions with Generation Z service members. It dawned on her that there is a distinct difference between how the different generations, baby boomers, Gen Xers, millennials, and Gen Zers, and that those differences can affect the workplace. It influenced her so much, she changed her dissertational research to Generation Z Resiliency.



“It’s important to have an understanding of all the Generations that make up the military and to recognize their strengths, be more empathic to their struggles, and to learn about themselves as an individual and to value their personality,” King said. “Understanding how other generations think builds empathy, unity, and wisdom. Each generation sees the world through a different lens shaped by its own struggles, culture, and context. If we ignore those perspectives, we end up stuck in our own echo chambers, assuming our way is the only way. When we listen across generational lines, we bridge gaps instead of build walls.”



The training broke down the work-place priorities for each generation. Those priorities tended to be very different when compared across the generations. For instance, baby boomers are very loyal to their organizations, while Gen Xers are more interested in a work-life balance. Millennials and Gen Zers are both very comfortable with technologies, but Gen Zers are more interested in honesty and purpose-driven work, while millennials are more into company culture and innovation.



“The training was eye-opening and much needed for me, both personally and professionally,” said Robert Gibbons, the regional director of household goods for the command. “From an organizational perspective, I was able to see how my leadership style reflected my generation. After considering the generations I deal with daily (boomers), I'm one the youngest in the group (Gen X), so we are likely adapting to each other. The training will help me develop a strategy of communication, support, and productivity that will continue to provide continuity of relationships among co-workers up and down the chain of command.”



According to King, in 2025, Gen Z makes up 75 percent of the U.S. military. However, the civilian force is made up primarily of millennials and Gen Xers. This diverse mindset can create a challenging workplace.



“The older generations brings experience; the younger brings innovation,” King explained. “The biggest challenge is getting both generations to see what the other brings to the table. Stereotypes and assumptions of each other just widens the gap. Seeking to understand is the best way to bridge the gap.”



The training also dove into individual personalities and how they play a part in co-worker interactions. All attendees were asked to complete a personality test prior to the training to establish a baseline to review in class.



“Understanding your personality type helps with self-awareness, relationships, and growth,” King said. “When you know how you are wired -- your strengths, struggles, and tendencies -- you can navigate life with more wisdom. You recognizes what energize you, what drains you, and how you naturally respond to stress or conflict.”



While some did not think the test was accurate, others were surprised with the accuracy.



“The personality test was spot on for me,” said Brianna Shipp, a command management and program analyst. “It really captured my personality and traits. People are usually surprised to learn that I am an introvert but the training highlighted that it is not necessarily about how social I am but where I get my energy.”



The training sessions were scheduled across several command sites, starting with Site Rota, and headquarters, before moving to Site Sigonella, Site Naples, and finishing with Site Souda Bay. The training was initiated as a result of comments made in the DEOCS Survey at the end of 2024.

