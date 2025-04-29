The 16th Special Troop Battalion is approaching the Battalion motor pool, concluding the 16th Special Troop Battalion in Baumholder, Germany, on April 22, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 04:01
|Photo ID:
|9006550
|VIRIN:
|250422-A-XO150-1004
|Resolution:
|3456x2304
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th Special Troop Battalion Run [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Gerald Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.