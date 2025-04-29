Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th Special Troop Battalion Run [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    16th Special Troop Battalion Run

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Gerald Hill 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army personnel run back to the Battalion on the 16th Special Troop Battalion run in Baumholder, on April 22, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 04:01
    Photo ID: 9006533
    VIRIN: 250422-A-XO150-1002
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Special Troop Battalion Run [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Gerald Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    16th Special Troop Battalion Run
    16th Special Troop Battalion Run
    16th Special Troop Battalion Run
    16th Special Troop Battalion Run
    16th Special Troop Battalion Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Troops Battalion
    16th
    Run
    STB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download