    From farm roots to flood risk management at Pine Flat Lake [Image 2 of 2]

    From farm roots to flood risk management at Pine Flat Lake

    SANGER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Jake Severns, operations project manager for Pine Flat Dam and Lake, stands beside the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Headquarters sign. As part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, he oversees critical operations that support flood risk management, water supply, environmental stewardship, and public recreation. (Courtesy Photo)

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Water Resources
    Flood Risk Management
    Pine Flat Dam
    Project HeadquartersUSACE

