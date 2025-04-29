Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees Place Concrete for Seabee Statue [Image 6 of 6]

    Seabees Place Concrete for Seabee Statue

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Equipment Operator Henery Hyche, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 , places concrete using a heavy-duty pump hose at the base of a pedestal at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California, April 29, 2025. The pedestal will eventually be used to display a historic Seabee statue once work is complete. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Builder 2nd Class Dylan Arellano)

