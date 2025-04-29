Seabees Place Concrete for Seabee Statue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, place concrete at the base of a pedestal at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California, April 29, 2025. The pedestal will eventually be used to display a historic Seabee statue once work is complete. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Builder 2nd Class Dylan Arellano)