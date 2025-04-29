: USS Omaha Conducts Bilateral Operations with Royal Australian Navy in South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 25, 2025) - The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12), sails behind the Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class destroyer HMAS Sydney (DDG 42), April 25, 2025. Omaha is conducting bilateral operations with the Royal Australian Navy in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Omaha, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the operational area, Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander, and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by LTJG John Davidson)
