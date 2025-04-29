Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Omaha Conducts Bilateral Operations with Royal Australian Navy in South China Sea [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Omaha Conducts Bilateral Operations with Royal Australian Navy in South China Sea

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Omaha (LCS 12)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 25, 2025) An MH-60R from Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 35 embarked aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12), flies overhead as Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class destroyer HMAS Sydney (DDG 42), steams behind Omaha in the South China Sea, April 25, 2025. Omaha is conducting bilateral operations with the Royal Australian Navy in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Omaha, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the operational area, Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander, and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by LTJG John Davidson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 21:52
    Photo ID: 9006271
    VIRIN: 250425-O-NR876-1846
    Resolution: 1431x954
    Size: 281 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Omaha Conducts Bilateral Operations with Royal Australian Navy in South China Sea [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Omaha Conducts Bilateral Operations with Royal Australian Navy in South China Sea
    USS Omaha Conducts Bilateral Operations with Royal Australian Navy in South China Sea
    : USS Omaha Conducts Bilateral Operations with Royal Australian Navy in South China Sea
    USS Omaha Conducts Bilateral Operations with Royal Australian Navy in South China Sea
    USS Omaha Conducts Bilateral Operations with Royal Australian Navy in South China Sea
    USS Omaha Conducts Bilateral Operations with Royal Australian Navy in South China Sea
    USS Omaha Conducts Bilateral Operations with Royal Australian Navy in South China Sea
    USS Omaha Conducts Bilateral Operations with Royal Australian Navy in South China Sea
    USS Omaha Conducts Bilateral Operations with Royal Australian Navy in South China Sea
    : USS Omaha Conducts Bilateral Operations with Royal Australian Navy in South China Sea
    USS Omaha Conducts Bilateral Operations with Royal Australian Navy in South China Sea
    USS Omaha Conducts Bilateral Operations with Royal Australian Navy in South China Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Omaha, LCS 12, DESRON 7, 7th Fleet, South China Sea, Bilateral Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download