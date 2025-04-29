Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K event on DSC Richmond

Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Federal Employees run during the DLA Aviation Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K event at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia on April 30, 2025. In a joint effort, over 350 Department of Defense personnel came together from DLA Aviation, Virginia Army National Guard and the 80th Training Command to bring awareness of sexual assault in all its forms and learn about ways to support survivors. (DoD photo by Nicholas Pilch)
