Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K event on DSC Richmond [Image 4 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K event on DSC Richmond

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch    

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Katrina Leverette, Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Sexual Assault Preventions and Response coordinator, speaks during the DLA Aviation Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K event at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia on April 30, 2025. In a joint effort, over 350 Department of Defense personnel came together from DLA Aviation, Virginia Army National Guard and the 80th Training Command to bring awareness of sexual assault in all its forms and learn about ways to support survivors. (DoD photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 16:02
    Photo ID: 9005478
    VIRIN: 250430-D-UO290-1100
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.12 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K event on DSC Richmond [Image 10 of 10], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K event on DSC Richmond
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K event on DSC Richmond
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K event on DSC Richmond
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K event on DSC Richmond
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K event on DSC Richmond
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K event on DSC Richmond
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K event on DSC Richmond
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K event on DSC Richmond
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K event on DSC Richmond
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 5K event on DSC Richmond

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fun Run
    SAPR
    5k
    SAAPM
    DLA A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download