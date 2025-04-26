Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 04 26 5th Ranger Training Battalion Open House

    2025 04 26 5th Ranger Training Battalion Open House

    DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    The 5th Ranger Training Battalion hosts an open house April 26 2025, at Camp Frank D. Merrill in Dahlonega, Georgia. The event consisted of a mountaineering, hand-to-hand combat and reptile demonstration, as well as static displays and a Rangers in Action demonstration. The open house helps strengthen the relationship with the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 13:10
    Photo ID: 9004848
    VIRIN: 250426-A-XP141-1467
    Resolution: 6702x4470
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 04 26 5th Ranger Training Battalion Open House [Image 50 of 50], by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ranger
    5th Ranger Training Battalion
    OPFOR
    5th RTB

