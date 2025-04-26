The 5th Ranger Training Battalion hosts an open house April 26 2025, at Camp Frank D. Merrill in Dahlonega, Georgia. The event consisted of a mountaineering, hand-to-hand combat and reptile demonstration, as well as static displays and a Rangers in Action demonstration. The open house helps strengthen the relationship with the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 13:10
|Photo ID:
|9004846
|VIRIN:
|250426-A-XP141-4300
|Resolution:
|7144x4765
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 04 26 5th Ranger Training Battalion Open House [Image 50 of 50], by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.