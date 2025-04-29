Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Buffalo District Participates in SAAPM Walk [Image 11 of 13]

    USACE Buffalo District Participates in SAAPM Walk

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District participated in a walk around the city of Buffalo to help raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). The SAAPM theme for 2025 is "STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate" and is a call to action for individuals at all levels of the Department of Defense to use their personal strength to advance positive change in preventing sexual violence. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    SAAPM

