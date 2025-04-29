USACE Buffalo District Participates in SAAPM Walk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District participated in a walk around the city of Cleveland to help raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). The SAAPM theme for 2025 is "STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate" and is a call to action for individuals at all levels of the Department of Defense to use their personal strength to advance positive change in preventing sexual violence. (U.S. Army photo by Andre Hampton)