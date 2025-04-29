Staff Sgt. Benjamin Glynn, Squad Leader of Fires Center of Excellence, conducts a 1-mile run during the modified expert physical fitness assessment on 30 April 2025.
Day three of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition started with a modified expert physical fitness assessment. The TRADOC Best Squad will complete on May 1, with the winners representing TRADOC at the Army Best Squad Competition in September 2025.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 10:11
|Photo ID:
|9004393
|VIRIN:
|250430-A-FL575-3775
|Resolution:
|1643x924
|Size:
|417.44 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FCoE: Day 3 [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Braxton Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.