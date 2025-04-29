Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FCoE: Day 3

    FCoE: Day 3

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Braxton Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Private First Class Fritzley Berger conducts a farmers carry with two water cans during the modified expert physical fitness assessment on 30 April 2025.
    Day three of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition started with a modified expert physical fitness assessment. The TRADOC Best Squad will complete on May 1, with the winners representing TRADOC at the Army Best Squad Competition in September 2025.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 10:11
    Photo ID: 9004353
    VIRIN: 250430-A-FL575-7244
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: US
    TRADOC Best Squad

