FCoE: Day 3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Private First Class Fritzley Berger conducts a farmers carry with two water cans during the modified expert physical fitness assessment on 30 April 2025.

Day three of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition started with a modified expert physical fitness assessment. The TRADOC Best Squad will complete on May 1, with the winners representing TRADOC at the Army Best Squad Competition in September 2025.