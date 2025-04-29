Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Chief Culinary Specialist Vaundas Bostic Receives Master Chief Anchors [Image 3 of 3]

    Master Chief Culinary Specialist Vaundas Bostic Receives Master Chief Anchors

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Jim Kohler 

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    CSCM Vaundas Bostic received his master chief anchors during a pinning ceremony April 25. Joined by family, friends, shipmates and the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Chiefs Mess, he received his new anchors from his parents and his new master chief cover was placed by acting NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Command Master Chief Tigidankay Kamara.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 09:45
    Photo ID: 9004324
    VIRIN: 250425-N-HM773-1075
    Resolution: 3000x1797
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Master Chief Culinary Specialist Vaundas Bostic Receives Master Chief Anchors [Image 3 of 3], by Jim Kohler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

