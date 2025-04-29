Master Chief Culinary Specialist Vaundas Bostic Receives Master Chief Anchors

CSCM Vaundas Bostic received his master chief anchors during a pinning ceremony April 25. Joined by family, friends, shipmates and the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Chiefs Mess, he received his new anchors from his parents and his new master chief cover was placed by acting NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Command Master Chief Tigidankay Kamara.
